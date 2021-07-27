Half Year 2021 Nexity SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2021 / 04:30PM GMT

Nadia Ben Salem-Nicolas -



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone. Nadia Ben Salem-Nicolas speaking, Co-CEO in charge of Finance. I'm very pleased to meet you through this call today, and I hope we'll have soon the opportunity to meet for real. Thanks for being with us for Nexity half year results.



I'm here with VÃ©ronique BÃ©dague, new CEO of Nexity; as well as our CFO, Eric LalechÃ¨re; and the IR team. We'll first go through the presentation before taking your questions in our second step.



Before we start, I draw your attention to the disclaimer on Page 2 related to forward-looking statements and also to the definition of financial indicators.



Notably, given the change in scope we experienced during this semester, we decided to provide distinct disclosure for the disposed activities of Ãgide-Domitys and Century 21