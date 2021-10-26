Q3 2021 Nexity SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2021 / 04:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Q3 2021 Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Nadia Ben Salem-Nicolas. Please go ahead, ma'am.
Nadia Ben Salem-Nicolas -
Thank you very much. Good afternoon, everyone. Nadia Ben Salem-Nicolas speaking, Co-CEO in charge of Finance. Thank you for joining us for Nexity 9 months revenues. I'm here with our CFO, Eric LalechÃ¨re; and our Investor Relations team, GÃ©raldine Bop and Thierry Cherel, for whom it is the last vacation before (inaudible) comes back next month from maternity leave. Thank you, Thierry.
We'll go with Eric through the presentation together before taking your questions in a second step. Please note that to ensure everyone can read the performance on a sort of like-for-like basis, most of the numbers in the presentation will refer to the scope, excluding the activity disposed in the first half (inaudible) since [January '21].
Let me start with Slide 3, which highlights the key figures and messages for the
Oct 26, 2021 / 04:30PM GMT
