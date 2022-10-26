Oct 26, 2022 / 04:30PM GMT

Good evening, everyone. Thank you for taking part in this webcast. Most of you are familiar with everyone here with us, GÃ©raldine Bop, Eric LalechÃ¨re. Nadia, unfortunately isn't able to be with us this evening. An information point, I want to say that Q3 is really very much in line with what we said to you back in July, entirely consistent with the strategic focus we talked about during our Investors Day.



First of all, let's take a look at some of the key figures. Housing activity, broadly, were in line with H1 and what we said to you in July. The market in the first half has been strongly down, minus 21% in the beginning of the year.