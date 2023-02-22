Feb 22, 2023 / 05:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Nexity Full Year Results for 2022 for Nexity. (Operator Instructions) And now I'd like to give the floor to VÃ©ronique BÃ©dague, who is our Chairman and CEO. VÃ©ronique, over to you.



VÃ©ronique BÃ©dague-Hamilius - Nexity SA - CEO & Chairman



Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us this evening. Here, we have Jean-Claude Bassien, Nadia Ben Salem; Eric LalechÃ¨re, and Stephane Dalliet, who is in charge of Residential Real Estate, and he will be participating in our conference call this evening. And of course, we have our regular teams who are with us this evening, as I'm sure you would. As usual, it's part of our DNA really to discuss our objectives.



We have achieved our 2022 objectives, but the economic conditions were quite different from 2021, of course. And despite the fact that the market turned around in October, Nexity was able to achieve all of our objectives with historically good results. You know very well the market started out before the