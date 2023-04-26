Apr 26, 2023 / 04:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good evening. Welcome to the conference for Q1 2023 of Nexity. This call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I'm now going to hand over to Jean-Claude Bassien, Deputy CEO, to begin this call today. Over to you, sir.



Jean-Claude Bassien Capsa - Nexity SA - Deputy CEO



Thank you. Well, first of all, good evening to you all. I'm very pleased to have you with us on this call. And apologies for VÃ©ronique BÃ©dague. You'll see that she has a period of intense media activity, focusing on our business and the industry as a whole. So she's excused. I'm with Pierre Pouchelon, who replaced Nadia Ben Salem as Head of Finance, is in charge of Finance; Eric LalechÃ¨re, CFO; for the Investor Relations team, whom you also know very well.



Before handing over to the team, I'd like to just say a few words to set the stage. I won't be long, just 3 comments and then I'll hand over to the team to present the various items on the financials, and of course, I'll be available to take your questions. So just for the comments on Slide