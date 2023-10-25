Oct 25, 2023 / 04:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello. Welcome to the Nexity conference call for Q3 business activity and revenue. This conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions). Open to Mr. (inaudible), CEO.



Jean-Claude Bassien Capsa - Nexity SA - Deputy CEO



Thank you, and thank you all for joining us this evening for this earnings call. I'm joined as per usual, by (inaudible) Secretary General in charge of Finance, whom you know well, the Investor Relations team with him, there's a new feature this evening, which is the absence of Eric (inaudible) many of you have known him for several years. You probably know that he has retired and we'll have (inaudible) Deputy CFO joining us.



So as per usual, I'll give you an introduction on the momentum over the past 9 months, (inaudible) present the figures and then we'll be able to have a Q&A session. So by way of introduction, what would I like to -- on this core, let's start with something pretty obvious that needs to recall because the backdrop to our business sector has deteriorated, and we can illustrate the level of