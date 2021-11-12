Q3 2021 NTG Nordic Transport Group AS Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Michael Larsen - NTG Nordic Transport Group AS - Group CEO



Welcome to our Q3 2021 conference call, and thank you for listening in. If we move on to page 2, we kindly ask you to read the important notice provided in this slide.



Let's move on to Page number 3. Here you see the presenting team of today. My name is Michael Larsen, I'm the Group CEO of NTG Nordic Transport Group. And with me today, I have Christian Jakobsen, our Group CFO.



Let's move on to Page number 4. Here you see the agenda for this conference call, which includes the highlights for the third quarter, a review of the financial performance and other key figures, and the latest full-year outlook for 2021. By the end of the presentation, the line will be open to questions from the audience.



Let's move on to Page number 5. These are the main highlights for the third quarter of 2021. The logistical challenges that have affected global supply chains in the first half of 2021 continued into the third quarter of the year. And while the air and ocean freight capacity continued to be tight, increasing shortages of truck