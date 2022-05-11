Q1 2022 NTG Nordic Transport Group AS Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Michael Larsen - NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S-CEO



Thank you. Welcome to our Q1 2022 conference call, and thank you for dialing in.



Let's move on to page number two. Kindly ask you to read the important notice in this slide. And then let's flip to the next page. Here you see today's presenters. My name is Michael Larsen, I'm the Group CEO of NTG Nordic Transport Group. And with me today, I have Christian Jakobsen, our Group CFO.



Let's move on to page number four. Here you see the agenda for this conference call, which includes the highlights for the first quarter of 2022, a review of the financial performance of the group and the two divisions, a presentation of other key figures, the updated outlook for 2022, and a brief update on the acquisition of Aries Global Logistics. At the end of the presentation, the lines will be open to questions from the participants.



Let's move on to page number five. These are the main highlights for the first quarter of 2022. Momentum from 2021 continued into the first quarter of '22 as activity remained high