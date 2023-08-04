Q2 2023 NTG Nordic Transport Group AS Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Good morning, and this is your conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the NTG Nordic Transport Group second-quarter 2023 results conference call. (Operator Instructions) At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Michael Larsen, Group CEO. Please go ahead, sir.



Michael Larsen - NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S-Group CEO



Thank you. Welcome to our Q2 2023 conference call, and thank you for dialing in. If we move to page number two, we kindly ask you to read the important notice provided in this slide.



And then let's move on to page 3. Here you see the presenting team of today. My name is Michael Larsen. I'm the Group CEO of Nordic Transport Group. And with me today, I have Christian Jakobsen, our Group CFO.



Let's move on to page number four. Here you see the agenda for this conference call, which includes highlights for the second quarter of 2023, a review of the financial performance of the group and the two divisions, a presentation of other key figures, and the updated outlook