Half Year 2023 NSI NV Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 14, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Laura Gomez Zuleta - NSI NV - IR



Good morning, and welcome to the NSI first half 2023 analysts call. Bernd Stahli, CEO, and Alianne de Jong, CFO, will now give a presentation on the results. I will now hand over to Bernd Stahli, CEO.



Bernd Stahli - NSI NV - CEO



Thank you, Laura, and good morning, everyone. Let's go through the presentation. There are two parts to it. One is the regular results of data and the second part is a comment on where we stand with respect to our strategic review.



Slide 5, key performance indicators. I think all the numbers are quite clear. The one I think may warrant a little bit more in terms of comment at this stage is the dividends. We've reduced the dividend. Last year, we over-distributed our dividend. This year based on where we stand today based on the environment in which we operate, given that we no longer own the portfolio that we once owned, generating the income and the lower LTV that we now have relative to where we were originally, this was the moment to reset the dividend.



There will be a new proposal