Preliminary Q4 2023 NSI NV Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 25, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Laura Gomez Zuleta Nieuwe Steen Investments NV-Head of IR - Treasury & Business Development



Good morning, and welcome to NSI preliminary results for 2023 call. I will now hand over to Bernd Stahli, CEO, who will give a presentation, followed by a Q&A session.



Bernd Stahli Nieuwe Steen Investments NV-CEO



Thank you, Laura. Good morning, everyone. Looking back, 2023 was an important year for NSI. It was a very intense year with a reset on the development pipeline, serious restructuring to prepare for the FDA changes in 2025 and the whole process of the strategic review. Fortunately, we've never had to worry about the balance sheet in that process operationally 2023 could not have been better.



We've been able to convert healthy occupational demand into a record low of vacancy of 5.2%. We've had 7.4% like-for-like rental growth. And we've had been leasing ahead of ERV rising ERVs positively as we go into 2024. The result of our efforts is that's emphasized once again back on the front of the many positive details in the