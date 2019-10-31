Q3 2019 Novatek PAO Earnings Call (IFRS) Transcript

Oct 31, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Good day and welcome to the NOVATEK Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Call. Today's conference is being recorded. And at this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Mark Gyetvay. Please go ahead.



Mark Anthony Gyetvay - PAO NOVATEK - Deputy Chairman of the Management Board & CFO



Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, shareholders and colleagues, good evening, and welcome to our third quarter 2019 earnings conference call. We would like to thank everyone for taking your valuable time this evening to join us.



Before we begin with the specific conference call details, I would like to refer you to our disclaimer statement as is normal practice. During this conference call, we may refer to forward-looking statements by using words such as plans, objectives, goals, strategies and other similar words, which are other than statements of historical facts. Actual results may differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and reflect our views at the date of this presentation. We