Q1 2020 Novatek PAO Earnings Call (IFRS) Transcript

Mark Anthony Gyetvay - PAO NOVATEK - Deputy Chairman of the Management Board & CFO



Before we begin with the specific conference call details, I would like refer you to our disclaimer statement, as is our normal practice.



Before we begin with the specific conference call details, I would like refer you to our disclaimer statement, as is our normal practice. During this conference call, we may refer to forward-looking statements by using words such as plans, objectives, goals, strategies and other similar words, which are other than statements of historical facts. Actual results may differ materially from those implied