Half Year 2020 Novatek PAO Earnings Call (IFRS) Transcript

Jul 30, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Mark Anthony Gyetvay - PAO NOVATEK - Deputy Chairman of the Management Board & CFO



Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, shareholders and colleagues, good evening and welcome to our second quarter and first half earnings conference call. We would like to thank everyone for taking your valuable time to join us this evening.



Before we begin with the specific conference call details, I would like to refer you to our disclaimer statement as of normal practice. During this conference call, we may make reference to forward-looking statements by using words such as plans, objectives, goals, strategies and other similar words, which are other than statements of historical facts. Actual results may differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and reflect our