Q3 2020 Novatek PAO Earnings Call (IFRS) Transcript

Oct 29, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Good day, and welcome to the NOVATEK Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call.



Mark Anthony Gyetvay - PAO NOVATEK - Deputy Chairman of the Management Board & CFO



Thank you, Molly. Ladies and gentlemen, shareholders and colleagues, good evening, and welcome to our third quarter and 9 months 2020 earnings conference call. We would like to thank everyone for participating in tonight's call.



Before we begin with the specific conference call details, I would like to refer you to our disclaimer statement, as is our normal practice. During this conference call, we may refer to forward-looking statements by using words such as plans, objectives, goals, strategies and other similar words, which are other than statements of historical facts. Actual results may differ materially from these implied by such forward-looking statements due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and reflect our views as of the date of this