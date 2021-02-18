Feb 18, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the NOVATEK 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mark Gyetvay. Please go ahead.
Mark Anthony Gyetvay - PAO NOVATEK - Deputy Chairman of the Management Board & CFO
Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, shareholders and colleagues, good evening, and welcome to our fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings conference call. Joining me this evening on the question-and-answer session will be Mr. Leonid Mikhelson, Chairman of the Management Board and a member of the Board of Directors.
We will conduct this segment of tonight's call in the dual languages of Russian and English. (Operator Instructions) We would like to thank everyone for participating in tonight's call.
Before we begin with the specific conference call details, I would like to refer you to our disclaimer statement as is our normal practice. During this conference call, we may make forward-looking statements by using words such as plans, objectives, goals
Full Year 2020 Novatek PAO Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 18, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...