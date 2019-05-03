Q1 2019 Xing SE Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Thomas Vollmoeller - Xing SE - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO



Welcome to another conference call. This is Thomas speaking, and next to me is Ingo.



Today, we would like to share the results and our achievements for the first quarter with you: A, all major financial KPIs are performing nicely. Ingo will provide you with details about our new P&L reporting structure and a few one-time items on Q1. B, as our most important operational KPIs in terms of member development B2B E-Recruiting customers continue to grow extremely strongly, thanks to our high innovation speed and wide variety of new product updates during Q1 '19.



Moving on to quick overview of our financial -- of our key financials. As CEO, I'm in the happy position to cherry pick our numbers. And as you can see, we continue to deliver very solid growth metrics, with service revenues up 18% in the first quarter and EBITDA growing to EUR 17.7 million. In addition as usual, during our first quarter, we posted an extremely strong cash conversion of EUR 28.8 million. In a nutshell, the structural tailwinds like automation and