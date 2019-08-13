Q2 2019 New Work SE Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the New Work SE Analyst Call Quarter 2 Results 2019 Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Thomas Vollmoeller. Please go ahead.



Thomas Vollmoeller - New Work SE - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO



Hi. This is Thomas speaking. To me -- sitting next to me is Ingo. In today's call, we would like to share the results of the second quarter with you.



Overall, we are fully on track, and that's why we continue to grow across all our major financial KPIs. Our most important operational KPIs, member development and B2B E-Recruiting customers, continue to grow strongly.



And today, I also would like to talk about our view on the current and future macro labor market situation and provide you with a brief recap of our latest M&A transaction as a few investors had some questions regarding the impact of a more shaky economy and the rationale of this most recent M&A transaction.



But let's get started with a look at our past quarter's