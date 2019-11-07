Q3 2019 New Work SE Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Thomas Vollmoeller - New Work SE - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO



Hello, and welcome to our Q3 trading update. Today, I will guide you through this conference as Ingo currently enjoys a short 2-month sabbatical and will be back end of December.



Let's kick off with the key messages for today: a, our financial results developed nicely in Q3; b, we observed sound operational performance among our core segments, i.e., our core assets, both in B2C and also in B2B; c, our short- and midterm outlook for 2019 and 2020 remain unchanged.



Now let's get started with a look at our past quarter's core financials. Our group service revenues came in at EUR 68.2 million, a 17% increase over Q3 last year; 15% if you exclude the Honeypot acquisition. At 22%, profitability grew stronger compared to organic top line