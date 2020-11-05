Q3 2020 New Work SE Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our Q3 update. I hope you and your families are safe and healthy.



This is Petra speaking, and next to me is Ingo. Today, we'll provide an update on our third quarter, which after tricky Q2 is another quarter that's highly overshadowed by the COVID-19 crisis.



So what are the key messages this quarter? Our financials, both revenue and EBITDA, are up versus Q3 last year. This was a stable quarter for us in terms of key financials. When looking at our 2 core segments, B2C and B2B E-Recruiting, we experienced flat year-on-year development of B2C revenues but quite promising nonfinancial KPI performance when it comes to member growth and growth in workplace insights at kununu. For B2B E-Recruiting, we saw a further decline