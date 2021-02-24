Preliminary Q4 2020 New Work SE Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Petra Von Strombeck - New Work SE - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our 2020 prelim presentation. I hope you and your families are safe and healthy. This is Petra speaking, and next to me is Ingo, obviously, in a safe distance. Today, we'll provide an update on last year's operational and financial performance.



As previously covered during our last quarterly update, 2020 was overshadowed by COVID-induced effects on the economy as a whole and on the employment market center. The pandemic has changed our way of life, our way of work and many familiar processes and structures. And I'd like to take this opportunity to thank our 1,900 colleagues, who adapted rapidly and showed strong dedication and commitment in helping New Work to navigate these choppy waters.



So what are the key