New Work SE Capital Markets Day Transcript

Mar 31, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Patrick Moeller - New Work SE - Editor-In-Chief & Director of IR



Hello, everyone, and welcome to our first Virtual Capital Markets briefing. My name is Patrick Moeller, and I'm heading New Work's IR activities since 2007. It's a pleasure hosting this event today. As you can imagine, we would have loved to meet and interact with you in person, but the current pandemic does not allow for this at the moment. Nevertheless, the virtual format gives us the opportunity to reach out to you on a global scale, which is good and also have a meaningful exchange.



So what's on the plate for today. First, our CEO, Petra Von Strombeck, will set the scene and then dive into our B2C as well as B2B E-Recruiting businesses and their respective strategies. Followed by Ingo Chu, our CFO, who will talk about how those strategies translate into numbers and also outline our financial ambitions going forward.



But before we get right into it, let me make a few housekeeping comments. For health and safety reasons, we prerecorded our presentations. The current CMD will be live streamed, webcasted at our IR's