Feb 24, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, everyone. On behalf of Montega welcome to the earnings call of New Work SE regarding the financial results of 2021. Thank you very much for your interest in joining the call.
We are delighted to welcome the CEO, Petra von Strombeck, the CFO, Ingo Chu; and Patrick MÃ¶ller from Investor Relations. The board will give you a presentation on the financial results as well as the strategy update shortly. The floor will be opened for all upcoming questions following the presentation.
Having said that, I am happy to forward the word to you, Petra.
Petra Von Strombeck - New Work SE - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO
Thank you very much. Welcome, everybody, to our preliminary results presentation. Thank you for your interest. Thank you for being with us today. This time, as you see, we choose a slightly different format, a bit more personal through video. We decided to do so because we wanted to provide [a crisp] strategy update and outlook as well and so the longer call is better with faces instead of just pictures. As always, Ingo
Preliminary Q4 2021 New Work SE Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 24, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...