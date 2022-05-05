Q1 2022 New Work SE Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Petra Von Strombeck - New Work SE - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO



Thank you. Welcome, everybody, to our Q1 results update. Thank you for your interest, and thank you for joining us today. As always, Ingo is sitting next to me. He will guide you through the financials in a minute.



Let me start by saying that I'm fairly happy with the first 3 months of the year. But obviously, our thoughts are with the people affected by the war. We have many initiatives within our company, and I'm very proud of our colleagues who have joined forces and organized shelters or brought urgently needed goods to the Polish border since the outbreak of the war. They show empathy and support while