Q3 2023 New Work SE Earnings Call Transcript

Petra Von Strombeck - New Work SE - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO



Hello, and welcome, everyone, to our quarterly update. Thank you for joining us today. As always, Ingo and Patrick are seated next to me, and they will guide you through the financials later.



Let me start with a general comment today. As you can imagine, my colleagues from the board and I are quite unhappy about the stock price development, particularly when we look at what has happened to our valuation since the beginning of October. Our goal is to create shareholder value by developing promising products and investing in the right markets to