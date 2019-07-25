Full Year 2019 NCC Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
Adam Palser - NCC Group plc - CEO & Executive Director
Fantastic. Well, welcome. Welcome to NCC Group's Full Year Results. We've just got a couple come in from the back. Good morning. And so we're delighted to report a very strong half 2 performance for NCC Group, which is entirely a credit to a lot of hard work by people right across the Group, whether geographically spread, whether across functions of sales, delivery or support. And it is the hard work of our technical teams doing challenging and important work, which has led to a significant increase in second half profit versus last year. It is due to the combined efforts of people right across the Group, which has led to a substantial improvement in cash, whether that is securing more favorable terms, whether it is closing off jobs more quickly, raising invoices more speedily, ensuring debt is paid.
Second half cash conversion was around 170%, for example, driving a decrease from H1, net debt of GBP 45 million, down to the GBP 20 million you're seeing today.
If there is one result that we've achieved in the second half that
