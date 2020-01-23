Half Year 2020 NCC Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 23, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Adam Palser - NCC Group plc - CEO & Executive Director



So we're going to get started. So thanks for coming. Working on the assumption that you've all read the numbers and all read the RNS, I thought Tim and I this morning, over the course of the presentation, will attempt to give you a bit more color and a bit more contextualization around what you've already seen.



And so to start with that, I think the first couple of messages I want to give to you are as follows: number one, we're very pleased with the 6 months that have just gone. So we're very pleased to see another 6 months of progress, increased revenue, increased EBIT, continued cash discipline. We are as of the end of November, 18 months through the 3-year transformation program we launched in May 2018. And so there's a joy for us to see the benefits of that transformation program continuing to flow through into the financial results, but also into very real operational improvements.



The second thing to say is, we almost had a great half, and instead we have one we're very pleased with. And the difference between the 2 was