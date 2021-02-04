Half Year 2021 NCC Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 04, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Adam Palser - NCC Group plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome to the half year results for NCC Group for the financial period ending 30th of November 2020. This morning, I'm going to give you a brief summary of our highlights. I'm going to pass over to Tim, our CFO, for an in-depth look at some of the numbers, and I'm going to come back and talk a bit more about where we're heading as a group and our future strategy. So with no further ado, let's get into it.



As we turn to the presentation, it's my absolute delight to present to you today a set of numbers which shows NCC Group moving forward year-on-year despite, of course, the comparative period last year being one that was free of COVID disruption. You can see the revenue has gone up. Gross profit is up. Adjusted EBIT is up. And once again, we've demonstrated disciplined cash generation.



Crucially, we've also seen accelerated growth in service lines which are important for our future. MDR, our managed services business which promises more recurring revenues, more stability and more visibility grew 24%, 25%, up to