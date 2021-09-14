Sep 14, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Presentation-Analyst briefing

Sep 14, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Adam Palser

NCC Group plc - CEO & Executive Director

* Tim J. Kowalski

NCC Group plc - CFO, Company Secretary & Executive Director



=====================

Adam Palser - NCC Group plc - CEO & Executive Director



Well, good morning, everybody. Thank you for joining me today for the full year results for NCC Group for the financial year ending the 31st of May 2021. So let's get straight into it, shall we?



As always, I'm going to give you a little overview, and I'm going to hand over to Tim to run through the numbers, and then I'll be back for the final section to talk to you about where NCC Group is heading, our strategy, our future, how we're positioning the firm for growth. But it is an absolute pleasure to report that, during a year which saw the COVID disruption with which we are all familiar, NCC Group took a step forward on every metric that matters. Revenue was up. Gross profit was up.