Full Year 2021 NCC Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 14, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Adam Palser - NCC Group plc - CEO & Executive Director



Lovely. Thank you, and good morning, everybody. Thanks for joining us. Most of you, I'm sure, have had the opportunity to have a look at the recording that Tim and I have done, the presentation setting out our results for the year ending 31st of May 2021. But for anybody who hasn't had an opportunity, I'll just take 2 minutes, if I may, to give you a few highlights.



So we're really pleased with this set of results. In a year when most people took a step backwards because of the disruption caused by the pandemic with which we are all familiar, NCC Group was able to take a step forward. This year in which revenue went up 2%, 3%. Our adjusted EBIT was up significantly more over 20% as we saw less, for example, travel costs and other costs coming in. Our cash flow, up to GBP 35 million almost, which as you know is a metric which is very dear to our heart.



But I think beyond the financial results, which unquestionably experienced a bit of perturbation from COVID, I'm particularly pleased with the way that we use the time that we have