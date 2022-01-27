Half Year 2022 NCC Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 27, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Adam Palser - NCC Group plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome to NCC Group's half year results for the period ending 30th of November 2021. My name is Adam Palser. I'm joined today by my CFO, Tim Kowalski, and we'll be taking you through today's presentation.



As usual, we're going to do that in 3 parts. I'm going to take you through the key headlines. I will pass you over to Tim for a clearer look at the numbers, and then I'll come back to talk to you a bit about where we're heading in the future. And with that, I propose we dive straight in.



So let's have a look at the key highlights down the left. NCC Group is up on every important measure. Revenue is up 14.2% at constant currency. Gross margin is up. Adjusted EBIT is up. Free cash flow is up 30% or more to GBP 20 million, once again, proving that NCC Group is a rare beast in the cyber universe. We are growing. We are profitable, and we are cash generative. And if you take nothing else from this presentation, take that, the fact that NCC Group today is fitter, healthier, stronger than it was 12 months ago.

