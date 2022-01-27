Half Year 2022 NCC Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 27, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Adam Palser - NCC Group plc - CEO & Executive Director



Well, welcome, everybody. Thank you so much for spending time with me and Tim this morning. What I'm going to do, if you'll allow me, is spend 2 minutes reminding you of the highlights, hopefully. And I'm sure you have -- you all had an opportunity to read the RNS. There is an excellent presentation, if I may say so, recorded and available for you all to have a look at.



So in a minute, we'll get into Q&A. Before we do, I would just like to remind you all of some of the highlights of our half year results. And again, this will take me no more than a couple of minutes.



So it's a pleasure to be talking about these results this morning. And as we dive into them, I think it's really important that we don't miss the wood for the trees. The wood, as we can see, is in very good health. Down the left-hand side, compared to 12 months previously, revenue was up 14.2%. Gross profit is up. Gross margin is up. Adjusted EBIT is up. And of course, something we're particularly fond of, free cash flow is up 30% to GBP 20 million. And so