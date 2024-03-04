Novozymes A/S Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Mar 04, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Cornelis de Jong - Novozymes A/S-Independent Chairman



Dear shareholders, welcome to this brief Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting following the completed combination between Novozymes and Chr. Hansen. Now we're joined as one company, Novonesis, the name you see on today's agenda.



The Board of Directors has been looking forward to hosting you here at the newly opened innovation campus in HÃ¸rsholm, north of Copenhagen. The campus has been built as a future-oriented center for innovation, knowledge sharing and customer support, especially in food and health, and it truly reflects what we can achieve with this combination. Thank you to everyone here in person and those of you watching the webcast.



In December 2022, 2 strong companies agreed to combine with the ambition of creating a world-leading biosolutions partner. Our shareholders approved the proposed combination at Extraordinary Shareholder Meetings in March 2023. And on the 29th of January this year, the combination was registered by the Danish Business Authority. So yes, the combination is now a