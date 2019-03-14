Full Year 2018 Oesterreichische Post AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 14, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Harald Hagenauer - Ãsterreichische Post AG-Head of IR - Group Auditing & Compliance



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to this conference call of Austrian Post. Our CFO, Walter Oblin, will give you an overview about the fourth quarter and, of course, the full year figures. And then there is plenty of time to talk about -- to answer your questions. So I would like to hand over to Walter. Go on, sir, please.



Walter Oblin - Ãsterreichische Post AG-CFO&Deputy Chairman



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, also from my side. I'm pleased to have the opportunity to present to you our full year results for 2018.



As a summary upfront, 2018 has been a very strong year for Austrian Post, showing the resilience of our business and where we once again delivered on our promise of being a reliable, defensive dividend stock.



Let me start our presentation on Page 3, which gives you an overview about our group and our revenues. Split revenues 2018