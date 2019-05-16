May 16, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I am Jasmine, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining Austrian Post Results Q1 2019. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Harald Hagenauer, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Harald Hagenauer - Ãsterreichische Post AG-Head of IR - Group Auditing & Compliance
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to this conference call of Austrian Post where we want to discuss our first quarter and our start to the year. Here, I would like to hand over to our CFO, Walter Oblin. He will head the presentation and we will be ready then for your questions afterwards or to answer.
Walter Oblin - Ãsterreichische Post AG-CFO&Deputy Chairman of the Management Board
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Austrian Post has had a solid start into 2019, and I'm pleased to present to you our Q1 results.
Let me start
Q1 2019 Oesterreichische Post AG Earnings Call Transcript
May 16, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...