Q2 2021 Oesterreichische Post AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome, and thank you for joining Austrian Post H1 2021 results. (Operator Instructions).



I would now like to turn the conference over to Harald Hagenauer, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Harald Hagenauer - Ãsterreichische Post AG-Head of IR - Group Auditing & Compliance



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to this conference call of Austrian Post. Here with me in the room is Walter Oblin, our CFO, and we would love to discuss the second quarter and the half year figures of Austrian Post. So please, Walter Oblin to the presentees to present our results. I guess, we hope that our information to you online or live.



Walter Oblin - Ãsterreichische Post AG-CFO and Deputy Chairman of the Management Board and Deputy CEO of Mail&Finance



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. It's a pleasure (inaudible) good opportunity to present to you our results for the first 6 months. I