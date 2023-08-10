Half Year 2023 Oesterreichische Post AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Harald Hagenauer - Ãsterreichische Post AG-Head of IR - Group Auditing & Compliance



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the conference call for Austrian Post. Today, we would like to give more details on our Q2 and half year figures, and I will directly hand over to Walter Oblin, our CFO. Please, Walter.



Walter Oblin - Ãsterreichische Post AG-CFO and Deputy Chairman of the Management Board and Deputy CEO of Mail&Finance



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. It's a pleasure to have the opportunity to present to you our results for the first 6 months of 2023. As a summary upfront, I think you're all aware that we are operating in a challenging environment. But I think given this environment, our business portfolio has shown to be resilient, and we can report, I think, good numbers for the first 6 months.



Let me start the presentation on Page 2. This shows you our I think well-known structure of Austrian Post, we operate and report in 3