Q2 2021 Innospec Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

David Bentley Jones - Innospec Inc. - VP, General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer & Corporate Secretary



Thank you. Late yesterday, we reported our financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The earnings release and this presentation are posted on the company's site at innospecinc.com.



During this call, we will be making forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections and other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results implied by forward-looking statements.