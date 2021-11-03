Q3 2021 Innospec Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Innospec's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today. And I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker, David Jones, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer. Please go ahead, sir.



David Bentley Jones - Innospec Inc. - VP, General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer & Corporate Secretary



Hello. This is David Jones, and I am Innospec's General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer. Yesterday, we reported our financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The earnings release and this presentation are posted on the company's site at innospecinc.com.



During this call, we will be making forward-looking statements, which are predictions and projections. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results implied