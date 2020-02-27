Q4 2019 Odfjell Drilling Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day. And welcome to the Odfjell Drilling Q4 2019 Investor Call. At this time I would like to turn the conference over to Simen Lieungh, CEO. Please go ahead.
Simen Lieungh - Odfjell Drilling Ltd. - CEO & President
Thank you, and welcome, everybody, to this conference call. Together with me I have our CFO, Atle SÃ¦bÃ¸; and Investor Relations Officer, Eirik Knudsen. I will take the first part. Atle will cover the financial details before we, as usual, open the floor for questions at the end.
Today we will go through the highlights and material events, as normal. We will touch into the segment reporting. I will also share with you the view we have on the market. Atle will go then into the financial information details. I will take the summary and take it from there.
On Slide #3 on the presentation you have a short flash of the company's status. Key financials, $221 million revenue. We have a cash position of $170 million. We have EBITDA for the quarter for $93 million. We have a leverage ratio debt on EBITDA for 3.8, less than 4.
