Q1 2023 Orascom Development Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Omar El Hamamsy - Orascom Development Holding AG - Group CEO & Member of the Executive Management



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Good to be with you on our first quarter of '23 presentation of the results. So if we go to the first page, what I'll start with is a brief overview of how we performed against the same period last year. And then I'll walk you through a few highlights of the different destinations we have, and then I'll pass it on to Ashraf, our CFO, for the overview of the integrated financials, and then we'll come back for any questions or comments that all of you may have. So overall, we had a -- in local currencies, a very strong quarter. However, when translated into Swiss franc, of course, with the massive devaluation