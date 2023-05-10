Q1 2023 OHB SE Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 / NTS GMT

Marco Fuchs - OHB SE - CEO



Hello, everybody, for OHB's Q1 2023 numbers. Welcome, everybody, to the analyst conference. I hope you have been able to download the documents. I'm here together with Kurt and Lutz and Martina, and we would like to walk you through our slides, and then, of course, we are ready for a Q&A session.



So I think it was a solid start into 2023. And if I may just start with a few slides showing the structure of the group, nothing really has changed on this slide. The only change that I see is that we have changed the name of the company within Lutz's digital division. A company which was called OHB Cosmos International is now called OHB Orbital Access; same business, just a different name, because I think it shows better what we are trying to do and what we are doing at this small entity. Other than that, I don't think there are any changes to the fundamental setup of the group.



Strategy as well. So OHB 2025 strategy is getting closer and closer; it's just two years ahead of us. But a couple of weeks ago -- actually, two weeks ago, we had a review of that, and I guess