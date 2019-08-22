Aug 22, 2019 / 07:30AM GMT

Jiqing Xu - MMG Limited - Executive General Manager of Commercial & Executive Director



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to MMG Limited '19 -- 2019 interim results presentation. Hosting today's meeting is the company's Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Geoffrey Gao; and Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Ross Carroll. We'll kick off the meeting with an overview of the company's performance by Mr. Gao. This will be followed by an analysis of the company's financial performance by Mr. Carroll.



Xiaoyu Gao - MMG Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Mr. Xu. Good afternoon, and welcome to the 2019 interim results briefing. I trust many of you have read through our results materials. So today, I will discuss the first half results, our outlook and our strategy going forward. Ross Carroll, our Chief Financial Officer, will also discuss the financial results in detail. You may also have read that we have announced a new Executive team member, Mr. Wei Jianxian, who will join us in the second half of this year as Executive General Manager, Operations,