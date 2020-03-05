Mar 05, 2020 / 05:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the MMG Limited 2019 Annual Results Presentation. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Chief Executive Officer of MMG, Geoffrey Gao. Thank you. Please go ahead.
Geoffrey Gao - MMG Limited - CEO & Executive Director
Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining MMG's 2019 Annual Results Briefing.
Unfortunately, circumstances mean that we cannot be meeting in person today. I trust you have read through our 2019 full year results, which were released to the Hong Kong Exchange yesterday. I will shortly hand over to Ross Carroll, our Chief Financial Officer, who will discuss the financial results in more detail. But before doing so, I will give a brief overview of 2019. After the presentation, we will welcome your questions.
We faced a number of headwinds in 2019, including community disruptions at Las Bambas, flooding at Dugald River
Full Year 2019 MMG Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 05, 2020 / 05:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...