MMG Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 21, 2020 / 02:30AM GMT

Suet Kam Leung - MMG Limited - Company Secretary



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the 2020 Annual General Meeting of MMG Limited. With the outbreak and spreading of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government had introduced the Prevention and Control of Disease, prohibition on group gathering regulations, Chapter 599G of the laws of Hong Kong with effect from March 29, 2020, to implement social distancing. The regulation has been amended by the Prevention and Control of Disease, prohibition on group gathering amendment #2, Regulation 2020 on May 5, 2020, to safeguard the health and safety of shareholders of the company who may be attending the AGM in person and to promote and maintain social distancing in light of COVID-19 pandemic. The company has adopted certain appropriate measures to manage the number of physical attendees, including the use of live webcast of the AGM proceedings to reduce the headcount at AGM venue.



In addition, in lieu of the traveling restrictions imposed by various jurisdictions, including Hong Kong, to prevent the spread of the COVID-19, a total of 3 directors are