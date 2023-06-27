MMG Ltd Sustainability Briefing Transcript

Jun 27, 2023 / 12:30AM GMT

Andrea Atell - MMG Limited - Head of Corporate Affairs



Thank you. Hello and welcome to MMG's 2023 Sustainability Briefing. I'm Andrea Atell, Head of Corporate Affairs and External Relations, and I welcome all of our participants today.



Today's presentation will provide an overview of how we operate, the progress we're making towards the sustainability goals and how we are minimizing risks to the safety of our people, heritage and the environment.



Joining us today are functional leaders from across our business who are responsible for the management of our key sustainability deliverables. You will soon hear from each of them. To kick us off, I'd like to invite Troy Hey, Executive General Manager of Corporate Relations, to speak. Troy represents our sustainability function on the MMG executive team.



Troy Hey -



Welcome to our participants today. I'd like to thank you for your engagement and interest in our second sustainability briefing. I'd also like to take the opportunity to acknowledge the custodians, both current and traditional, of the land and