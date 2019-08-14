Full Year 2019 Orora Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2019 / 11:00PM GMT

Nigel D. Garrard - Orora Limited - Former MD, CEO & Director



Thanks, operator, and good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining us today, and welcome to the Orora Group's results call. Today, I'm joined by Brian Lowe, our incoming Managing Director and CEO; and Stuart Hutton, our CFO.



So today, I'll start by giving an overview of our full year results for 2009 (sic) [2019]. And then I'll hand over to Stuart, who will take you through corporate costs, cash flow and debt position. And Brian will then conclude with an update on Orora's sustainability program, the progress of our strategy and some commentary on the perspectives about the outlook for FY '20. And at the conclusion of the presentation, Stuart, Brian and I will be happy to take your questions.



Before I start, I just want to point out