Aug 19, 2021 / 01:30AM GMT

Brian Phillip Lowe - Orora Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Good morning, and thank you for joining us today for the ORA Group results presentation for the financial year fiscal year 2021. I'm joined today by Shaun Hughes, our Chief Financial Officer.



And today, I'm pleased to provide you an overview of the results for the year ended June 30, 2021, an update on our safety performance, a recap on our strategic pillars, against which we have continued to make good progress. I will also share with you our strategic objectives and road map for the beverage and OPS businesses. And today, we'll be announcing a new chapter in sustainability at Orora.



I'll then hand over to Shaun, who will take you through the group and business unit financial results in more detail, before I conclude with some perspectives and outlook for FY '22. And at the end of the presentation, Shaun and I will be happy to take your questions. But before we start in any detail, please take note of the important information on Slide 2.



So turning to Slide 4 and our full year results. The group reported strong