Aug 17, 2023 / 12:30AM GMT

Brian Phillip Lowe - Orora Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you, operator. Good morning to everybody, and thank you for joining us today for the Orora Group FY '23 results presentation. I'm joined by Shaun Hughes, our Chief Financial Officer.



And today, I'm pleased to provide you with an overview of our results for the financial year '23; an update on our safety performance; the continued progress we've made against our strategic priorities; the great milestones that we've reached in our Cans expansion investments, including the new and very exciting first-to-market high-speed digital printing solution for FY '25; and a reminder of Orora's compelling investment proposition and how it's underpinned by our strategic advantage and core value proposition as a design-led leading sustainable packaging solutions provider.



I'll then hand you over to