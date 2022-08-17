Aug 17, 2022 / NTS GMT
Michael Brotherton - H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC - Analyst
Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining the H.C. Wainwright second annual ophthalmology conference. My name is Michael Brotherton, and I'm on the corporate access team at H.C. Wainwright. While we are virtual this year, we're confident we're going to be able to provide value to you [with] over 25 companies presenting at this conference as well as via your interactions through one-on-one meetings. H.C. Wainwright is a full-service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.
We have a total of 24 publishing senior analysts and over 640 companies covered across all sectors. Please visit hcwco.com for more information. (Conference Instructions) With that said, have a productive and enjoyable day.
And I'd like to introduce our next presenter. I'd like to welcome Tom Graney, who's CEO of Oxurion.
Tom Graney - Oxurion NV - CEO
Thanks, Michael, and thanks to the
Oxurion NV at H C Wainwright Ophthalmology Virtual Conference - Pre Recorded Transcript
Aug 17, 2022 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...